Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Frederik
Formatting a research paper or thesis in Word or even Google Docs can be frustrating. We wanted to make it easy to focus on writing - not formatting - without having to learn a typesetting system like TeX. By integrating the already great reference managers out there with drag & drop we think it we've made that a lot easier. To get started, we have created templates for the major scientific style manuals like ACS, APA, AMA, Chicago, IEEE, MLA, Deutsche Zitierweise or Turabian. Made with ❤️ in Germany. Let us know what you think.
UpvoteShare
Great app for scientific articles ! Danke schone
UpvoteShare