Write, improve and format your scientific documents

SciFlow makes it easy to write a research paper or thesis. Think of it like a Google Docs that knows how scientific documents should be formatted. Connect your favorite reference manager (like Mendeley or Zotero) and drag references right into the text.
Formatting a research paper or thesis in Word or even Google Docs can be frustrating. We wanted to make it easy to focus on writing - not formatting - without having to learn a typesetting system like TeX. By integrating the already great reference managers out there with drag & drop we think it we've made that a lot easier. To get started, we have created templates for the major scientific style manuals like ACS, APA, AMA, Chicago, IEEE, MLA, Deutsche Zitierweise or Turabian. Made with ❤️ in Germany. Let us know what you think.
Great app for scientific articles ! Danke schone
