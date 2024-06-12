Launches
ScienHub

ScienHub

AI-empowered LaTeX collaboration platform

Collaborative LaTeX editor featuring AI-enhanced language refinement, Git integration, and more to help you produce high-quality papers.
Education
Developer Tools
ScienHub
About this launch
ScienHub
ScienHubAI-empowered LaTeX collaboration platform
ScienHub by
ScienHub
Batchfy
Made by Batchfy. Featured on July 1st, 2024.
Batchfy
. Featured on July 1st, 2024.
ScienHub
is not rated yet. This is ScienHub's first launch.
