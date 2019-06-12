Science Simulations by Kosmos School

Reviews
Can Olcer
Hi there 👋 I'm one of the creators of Science Simulations. Our goal is to help teachers teach science better by offering a growing library of science simulations for physics, chemistry, and biology - to be used in the classroom or at home. Think of us as PhET simulations in VR. *Highlights* - Run experiments and simulations to teach and learn science - Automatically generates data and charts for analysis - NGSS aligned, perfect for your classroom or at home You can download it from the Oculus Go store. Unfortunately, we are currently in "keys only" mode, meaning that you to enter one of our keys to see the app in the store. While unclear why, we think it's because our library is currently to narrow for Oculus to make it available 100% publicly. I would love for you to give a try and let me know what you think. Send me an email at can@kosmosschool.com and I'll send you a key to download. Here's the list of our current and planned simulations: - Gravity and Air Resistance (available, free) - Newton's Laws of Motion (coming soon) - Newton's Law of Gravitation (coming soon) - Centripetal Force (coming soon) - Work and Energy (coming soon) - Conservation of Energy (coming soon) Looking forward to your feedback
