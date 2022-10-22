Products
SchoolDiary
Ranked #9 for today
SchoolDiary
An application designed as a school diary shared with class
This app is only available in Italy!
SchoolDiary è un'applicazione per smartphone ideata come diario digitale da condividere con tutta la classe per non perdersi nessun impegno scolastico.
Launched in
Android
,
Web App
,
Education
by
SchoolDiary
About this launch
SchoolDiary
Italy - SchoolDiary è un diario digitale per smartphone
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
SchoolDiary by
SchoolDiary
was hunted by
Giordano Alberti
in
Android
,
Web App
,
Education
. Made by
Giordano Alberti
. Featured on October 23rd, 2022.
SchoolDiary
is not rated yet. This is SchoolDiary's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#240
