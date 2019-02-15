Schoola's unique fundraising solution turns quality clothing into money for your school.
Over 300,000 families nationwide have discovered Schoola’s unique solution that has been praised as an “amazing mash-up of community building, upcycling and commerce.”
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeréHunterPro@nikkielizdemere · B2B SaaS Consultant
Schoola is the creation of Stacey Boyd—parent, former teacher and school principal. In 1997, she built an inner-city charter school from the ground up. A year later it was one of the highest-performing middle schools in Boston. Stacey saw firsthand how children who struggled in math could come alive in music class. How profoundly art, physical education, field trips and foreign language could affect students. She also saw how hard it was to get funds to support these programs. And how easy it was for the programs to get cut. Stacey launched Schoola in 2013 to support schools in putting paintbrushes, baseballs and violins back into the hands of children. A handful of schools started by running clothing drives. Parents donated their gently used clothing. We listed the clothes on our website at amazing prices. And schools received proceeds from every item sold—money that has since funded an orchestra, built a playground and supported many other programs that are critical to the success of kids in school. Currently they support over 30,000 schools, and their top-earning schools have raised more than $50,000 each.
Upvote Share·