Schitt's Creek Book
Schitt's Creek Book
Get a copy of the book ted gives Alexis in season one
Amazon
TV
Own this replica of the book that Ted Gives Alexis in Season One, Episode Nine. A fantastic gift for that Schitt's Creek fan or narcissistic loved one in your life. ;)
an hour ago
Shawn Taylor Harris
I love the show and had to make one of these for myself so I figured, why not open it up for others!
12 hours ago
