Schemamap.io
Instant batch data import for Postgres
Schemamap is a data ingestion platform for Postgres-based enterprise applications. It inspects their database to provide instant batch data imports that are automatically maintained for them.
Launched in
SaaS
Database
Data Science
by
About this launch
Instant batch data import for Postgres
Schemamap.io by
was hunted by
Krisztián Szabó
in
SaaS
,
Database
,
Data Science
. Made by
Krisztián Szabó
. Featured on October 16th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Schemamap.io's first launch.
