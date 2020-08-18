discussion
Alejandro Martín Valledor
Maker
Hi! Using Kafka with a schema registry is quite simple, but what happens when the system consuming the binary message can't access the registry? SchemaDB makes the Avro schemas globally available, so different isolated systems can parse and read the encoded messages. SchemaDB provides and SDK so the integration is super easy. Join the beta today! Any comments and feedback is appreciated :)
As of launch, only Node.js is supported by the SDK (https://github.com/schemadb/node...). What programming language should be supported next? Thank!
Java
Python
Go
Other (please comment)
