ScheduleOnce - Resource pools give enterprise teams greater visibility and flexibility in distributing bookings among team members. With resource pools, scheduled bookings are automatically distributed among a group of team members in the same department, location, or with any other shared characteristic.
ScheduleOnce 8.8 is live - Distributing bookings among teamsThis release is all about giving you more flexibility in distributing bookings among each of your teams. You may have multiple teams conducting meetings. For example, your account executives may be conducting sales calls, while your customer success team may be conducting onboarding sessions.
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@aviva_gat, Was going through your product. It is amazing. Couple of thoughts if you are planning to do outbound sales : a) Target companies who are hiring for Lead generation, Lead qualification, B2B Sales, Corporate Sales, Customer Success, Onboarding, Service & support. If a company is hiring for above roles, it means the company is growing their teams and would be willing to buy a product like ours which can smoothen their process. b) Target companies in Financial Services, Healthcare, SaaS, Education, E-learning who have recently raised funding. A funded company will now invest in tools which can improve their sales and increase customer satisfaction. Would be happy to hear your thoughts on this.
Aviva GatMaker@aviva_gat · Product Marketing Manager, ScheduleOnce
@shreyaa_ratra Thanks! Great tips, that go right in line with our solutions!
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@aviva_gat Happy to help :) If you need help in identifying such companies, finding the contact details of decision maker in those companies and sending them emails and follow up, let me know. We have built EasyLeadz.com (Virtual Sales Assistant which will put your sales on autopilot). As a sales person, your job will be to close the leads which are coming inside the dashboard rather than wasting time on prospecting.
