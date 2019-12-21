New year goal (2019) done: Complete a side project Hello, devs, Usman here. I'm pleased to share a side project I've been working on since the beginning of the year. It's probably the only new year (2019) goal I've completed. 😇 Anyway, the project is named Schdlr, pronounced "Scheduler", It's a mobile application designed to share events (schedules) with family, friends, and colleagues.