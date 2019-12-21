  1. Home
Schdlr

Share events with family, friends and colleagues

Don't miss out on events. Simply follow schedules of interest and get their events real-time updates and offline reminders. Communicate and share files with family, friends, and colleagues. See events happening near you! It's free.
New year goal (2019) done: Complete a side projectHello, devs, Usman here. I'm pleased to share a side project I've been working on since the beginning of the year. It's probably the only new year (2019) goal I've completed. 😇 Anyway, the project is named Schdlr, pronounced "Scheduler", It's a mobile application designed to share events (schedules) with family, friends, and colleagues.
Winston Wang
That UI looks awesome! Inspired by twitter maybe? I think that an very interesting take on scheduling -- turning it into a social platform, where you can meetup at event near you or share things. Great work!
Usman Suleiman
Maker
Thanks! @stevenjoe yeah! The UI was inspired by Twitter. Wanted to make it feel more familiar to users.
Usman Suleiman
Maker
Hello guys! I just published my app Schdlr, pronounced "Scheduler", Please give it a try and let me know what you think. Thanks!
Alan Ng.
Sounds great! But how is it going to be different from Google Calendar in terms of sharing and editing?
