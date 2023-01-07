Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Scene
Scene
Ranked #13 for today

Scene

The ultimate personal safety app for students

Free Options
Scene democratises safety by allowing users to place stickers on a map to report incidents. Other users can see these stickers (along with up-to-date police data) to avoid bad scenes. The app also features an SOS button fake calls and an AI chatbot.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, Social Impact, Security by
Scene
Retool
Ad
Startups get 12 months free with $25k in credits
About this launch
Scene
SceneScene is the Ultimate Personal Safety App for Students 🚀
0
reviews
1
follower
Scene by
Scene
was hunted by
AbdulAlim U-K
in Artificial Intelligence, Social Impact, Security. Made by
AbdulAlim U-K
. Featured on January 8th, 2023.
Scene
is not rated yet. This is Scene's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#215