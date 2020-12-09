discussion
Hi Hunters! I'm Dan, the creator of ScatterNote. ScatterNote is a note-taking app for connected thought. I'm a big note taker, but some ideas don't fit well in the traditional linear "notebook filled with a list of notes" paradigm. ScatterNote was created for projects where the connections between ideas are as important as the things themselves. For example, game design, plotting a novel or screenplay, etc. I wanted to create an app experience of having a desk covered with notecards, and shuffling them around or connecting them with bits of string. I've been iterating on the interface to make it as simple and intuitive as possible. This launch is the big 1.0 release of the Android app! An iOS version is in the works. I'd love any feedback or suggestions! Cheers!
@dan_manning what would you say is the biggest difference between this and a traditional mindmapping tool?