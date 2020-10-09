Log In
Scarlet Hollow

A hand-drawn horror game from acclaimed artist Abby Howard.

From award-winning graphic novelist Abby Howard, Scarlet Hollow is a horror game where choices deeply matter. Hand-drawn backgrounds and sprites work with a complex relationship system to bring life to an immersive world of charming and terrifying characters.
Play Episode One Of Hand-Drawn Horror 'Scarlet Hollow' For FreeLooking for a new spooky adventure this Halloween? Look no further than Scarlet Hollow, a hand-drawn horror which you can experience for free right now! Sporting incredible artwork from award-winning graphic novelist Abby Howard, Scarlet Hollow is a game in which the choices you make have a deep and meaningful impact on the gameplay.
Scarlet Hollow - Kickstarter Campaign Successful, Moving Onto Stretch GoalsHorror visual novel Scarlet Hollow has been successfully funded through Kickstarter in just one day with 24 days remaining until the end of the campaign. The developers were seeking to make $25k, with over 1100 backers already having pledged $32k+.
Twin Peaks meets Gravity Falls and Life Is Strange in Scarlet Hollow, Episode 1 free on SteamSometimes a new game arrives just at the right time. The first part of horror game Scarlet Hollow, currently free on Steam and Itch, is one such project, a creepy visual novel that's perfect for some Halloween gaming, and you can help fund the rest on Kickstarter.
Tony Arias
Maker
co-founder @blacktabbygames
Hey folks! Scarlet Hollow is an episodic horror game with writing and illustrations by Abby Howard, an award winning graphic novelist known for webcomics like Junior Scientist Power Hour (https://www.jspowerhour.com/) and The Last Halloween (https://www.last-halloween.com/). We released the first episode for our game for free on Steam and Itch, and are currently running a Kickstarter (which fully funded in a day!) for the remaining 6 episodes. Check it out: https://www.kickstarter.com/proj...
