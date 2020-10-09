discussion
Tony Arias
Makerco-founder @blacktabbygames
Hey folks! Scarlet Hollow is an episodic horror game with writing and illustrations by Abby Howard, an award winning graphic novelist known for webcomics like Junior Scientist Power Hour (https://www.jspowerhour.com/) and The Last Halloween (https://www.last-halloween.com/). We released the first episode for our game for free on Steam and Itch, and are currently running a Kickstarter (which fully funded in a day!) for the remaining 6 episodes. Check it out: https://www.kickstarter.com/proj...
