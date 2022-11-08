Sign in
Scardly Business Card For Students
Modern Networking For College Students
Scardly is a digital business card developed for college students. With our smart card, students can enhance their network by sharing their contact information, social media, portfolio, and resume easily and quickly.
Hardware
SaaS
Social Networking
Scardly
Emma
About this launch
The only digital business card you will ever need!
Scardly
Lovensky Carl Junior François
Hardware
SaaS
Social Networking
Lovensky Carl Junior François
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 28th, 2022.
