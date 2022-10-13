  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Scardle
Ranked #11 for today

Scardle

Wordle with 10k+ obscure words added for difficulty

Free
Wordle with 10k+ obscure words added for difficulty. Also a very fun mystery prize if you manage beat the game! Ad free game built for those who solve problem solving challenges.
Launched in Indie Games, Free Games, Tech by
Scardle - Wordle On Steroids
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Scardle - Wordle On SteroidsWordle with 10k+ obscure words added for difficulty!
0
reviews
Scardle by
Scardle - Wordle On Steroids
was hunted by
D OC
in Indie Games, Free Games, Tech. Made by
D OC
. Featured on October 14th, 2022.
Scardle - Wordle On Steroids
is not rated yet. This is Scardle - Wordle On Steroids's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#186