Scanned Space Rental

Hi there, I am new, and I have just posted our product here. Whether to a cafe in the town or travel overseas, people want to go out despite social distancing. We sometimes ignore or forgot to social distant while outside. vPark wants to help those who like to spend time with others outside safely and to give everyone access to great places on earth. You can try our new product with your friends or co-workers by choosing any of the available public rooms on our website. After trying the product, I hope you would come back here to let me know your thought. Can't wait to hear feedback or which room you want us to scan next. I also want to hear why you think this product sucks or useless, if so. Thanks!
Any games on the platform?
@alex_papageorge Were asked about it, thinking of an escape room using panorama element or just an embeded game, what do you think?
@ignatius_darren_gozali Ohhh escape room would be awesome. Even simpler would be cool too, like trivia or something... Love the inclusion of gamification. I host a weekly virtual networking event for no code founders every Wednesday. I will check out this up coming week.
@alex_papageorge Would love to implement a simple gamification for your need