Scanly
Free contactless digital menus management
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Marat Muslimov
MakerProduct Designer
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Marat, founder of Scanly. This is my side project that I have been working on recently. Day X has come, I finished the project, it's time to launch here. We are going through a difficult time, I thought how I could help, and decided that this is not a bad idea. Of course, the idea is not new, but I tried make it well, better than we have now. Considering that I completely did everything myself, design and development, perhaps this does not yet have a lot of the necessary functionality. So, if Scanly has users, I plan to add: ⭐️ Direct Payments ⭐️ Covid Trace (in some countries this requirement) ⭐️ Online booking and order If any of you have someone who needs such a service, I would be happy your recommendation. And I really excited about your feedback. Cheers, Marat
Share
@imfavourite awesome work dude, keep it up!