Is the donut I crave worth 2 hours of walking? Scanfit scans your food packaging and converts energy intake into your favourite physical activity time.
Reviews
- Pros:
Simple to useCons:
Only US codes support
Nice and helpful app with funny gifsArkady Lukashov has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Product idea makes incredible sense- easy and I want itCons:
Integrate it well to make it extremely easy to use in my day today life. Don’t let me forget that this app exists
Great ideaChelsie Corbett has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Stas KuleshMaker@stas_kulesh · Creative Director @ Karmabot.chat
Is this donut worth 2 hours of walking? A little app we’ve made that can scan your food packaging and convert energy intake into your favourite physical activity time. Available for both iOS and Android. Stay in shape by transforming all products you eat to exercises. Dare your friends to keep company with burning all of that energy. Just scan the barcode and let the app do the rest. We use data provided by United States Department of Agriculture and images by Giphy. Please contact us if anything is off.
Victor Elmov@new_user_018230908c
Great tiny app!
