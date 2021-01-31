  1. Home
  2.  → Scandalook

Scandalook

Scan barcodes of apparels to see influencers wearing them

Android
iPhone
Fashion
+ 2
Are you crazy about fashion and shopping?
.
Are you constantly asking yourself in stores how to wear that unique piece of clothing? Scan the barcode to see how your favorite influencers and your friends are wearing it !
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
💬
Be the first to comment