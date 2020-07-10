Discussion
Callum Chapman
Maker
Our pets hold a special place in our hearts and are seen as family members in most households. They have the ability to ‘make a house a home’ and most of the time they’re pretty good at finding their way back to you, too! However, every year there are 100,000’s of pets that are reported missing or are found but never reunited with their owners. That is why we created Scanapet – to help your pet get home if he or she find themselves in a sticky situation!
