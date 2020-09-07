  1. Home
  2.  → Scan Menu

Scan Menu

Get an online menu for your restaurant

Scan Menu lets you set up an online menu easily and make it go live instantly! A QR code will be generated for you to print out and display in your restaurant. Your customers will then be able to scan the code and view the menu on their phones.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jon Lau
Maker
🎈
Hi, I made Scan Menu to help restaurants create online menus easily!
Upvote
Share