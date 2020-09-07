Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Scan Menu
Scan Menu
Get an online menu for your restaurant
Productivity
Scan Menu lets you set up an online menu easily and make it go live instantly! A QR code will be generated for you to print out and display in your restaurant. Your customers will then be able to scan the code and view the menu on their phones.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
44 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Jon Lau
Maker
🎈
Hi, I made Scan Menu to help restaurants create online menus easily!
Upvote
Share
1h
Send