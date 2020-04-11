Scamlord.ai by Onerent

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rico Mok
Maker
Hey product hunt! I'm Rico, co-founder/CTO of Onerent, a AI-driven residential rental service. We're super excited to release Scamlord.ai and thank you to @benln for hunting us! As life moves online due to recent events, finding housing is a bit dicier. Online scams are surging and fake landlords are taking advantage of social distancing rules to defraud renters of their money. Over 5 million US renters have lost money to rental fraud. We built a solution called Scamlord.ai that helps renters detect fake listings and stop "scamlords" by validating the contact information used in the listing. The tool is super simple to use. Just put in the details collected from the rental listing or from a "landlord" you're in contact with, and check for a scam. It works by tracking patterns in the types of properties targeted by defrauders and the phone numbers they use, specifically VOIP phone numbers. Right now, the tool requires at least the phone number of a "landlord", but we hope to add more based on your feedback. We'll also add a "Scamlord Hall of Shame" based on submissions, featuring the worst offenders. We want to educate renters of the dangers of rental scams and save the money, risk, and fear of rental fraud. Any details we verify as scam will help us build a database of scammers. Please let us know any of your feedback. Stay safe and healthy, and rent responsibly! - Rico P.S. - If you've encountered a rental scam before, forward us your scam emails: hi@scamlord.ai
UpvoteShare