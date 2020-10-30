discussion
Lisha Li
Maker
Founder, Rosebud AI.
Hi Everyone! 👋 🎃 Here's a bit of fun for Halloween. We're the makers of https://Tokkingheads.com, which takes text and voice input and instantly converts it to an animation of a character of your choice. You just need a photo of the person/character or you can use one of our defaults. We dressed it up as a parody of Cameo called Scameo.app ! Make some of your favorite characters say some outrageous things, prank your friends and have fun. The app is free to use at https://scameo.app ! A mobile app is coming soon, and we plan on making some interactive games from the tech. Creators interested in the API/platform should fill out the form on our website. 🎭 📽️We've received some brilliant ideas for how you will use this—from quick character narrations for experimental short films, to interactive games, sales videos to virtual Youtubers and scalable personas. Find example demos we've been generating at http://rosebud.ai/tokkingheads It's super simple to use: ⭐Step 1. Pick a default character or upload a photo of your own. ⭐Step 2. Choose between text, audio, or video input to drive animation. For the video, just make sure your face is centered like the avatar in the frame. ⭐Step 3. Click "Generate" to animate your Scameo/Tokkinghead! Cheers, Lisha
