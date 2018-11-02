Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → ScamDaddy

ScamDaddy

Test stolen credit cards for free!

get it

Every day, thousands of stolen credit cards are denied by powerful corporations like PayPal, Stripe & Jamba Juice.

In an effort to streamline using stolen credit cards, we're thrilled to announce our latest venture: ScamDaddy

Reviews

Holly Stewart
Jonathan Simcoe
Dan Previte
 +2 reviews
View all 2 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Jonathan Simcoe
    Jonathan SimcoeFuturist, with reservations. //////\
    Pros: 

    PASQUALE is cool.

    Cons: 

    None.

    He is just so creative and original.

    Jonathan Simcoe has never used this product.
    Comments (0)
  • Vahagn Mkrtchyan
    Vahagn MkrtchyanPhysicist
    Pros: 

    Works really fast

    Cons: 

    All my cards are stolen 😱

    Banks give us stolen cards, call the cops

    Vahagn Mkrtchyan has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
P A S Q U A L E
P A S Q U A L E
Makers
Beep
Beep
P A S Q U A L E
P A S Q U A L E
Wojtek Witkowski
Wojtek Witkowski
Jacob Bijani
Jacob Bijani
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Wojtek WitkowskiMakerPro@pugson
why would people make this
Upvote (8)·
Peter Kringdon
Peter Kringdon@peterkringdon · Content Strategist / Designer
@pugson it’s marketing for thinko.com
Upvote ·
Peter Kringdon
Peter Kringdon@peterkringdon · Content Strategist / Designer
@peterkringdon **effective** marketing
Upvote ·
Christine Renee
Christine Renee@christine_renee
I can't believe this was accepted by Product Hunt. Boo!
Upvote (7)·
Christine Renee
Christine Renee@christine_renee
Surely, this must be a joke.
Upvote (6)·
Jacob Bijani
Jacob BijaniMaker@jcb
i hate it
Upvote (6)·
Christine Renee
Christine Renee@christine_renee
Is this a joke?
Upvote (4)·
P A S Q U A L E
P A S Q U A L EMaker@pasql · Partner at Thinko
@christine_renee People laughed when Bill Gates invented and brought the Tesla Electric car to market. Look at where we are now.
Upvote (23)·