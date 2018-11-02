Log InSign up
Scam Daddy

Test stolen credit cards for FREE!

Every day, thousands of stolen credit cards are denied by powerful corporations like PayPal, Stripe & Jamba Juice.

In an effort to streamline using stolen credit cards, we're thrilled to announce our latest venture: ScamDaddy

Is this a joke?
P A S Q U A L E
@christine_renee People laughed when Bill Gates invented and brought the Tesla Electric car to market. Look at where we are now.
I can't believe this was accepted by Product Hunt. Boo!
Surely, this must be a joke.
Jacob Bijani
i hate it
Wojtek Witkowski
why would people make this
