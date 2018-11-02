Scam Daddy

Every day, thousands of stolen credit cards are denied by powerful corporations like PayPal, Stripe & Jamba Juice.
In an effort to streamline using stolen credit cards, we're thrilled to announce our latest venture: ScamDaddy
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Christine Renee@christine_renee
Is this a joke?
Upvote (4)Share·
P A S Q U A L EMaker@pasql · Partner at Thinko
@christine_renee People laughed when Bill Gates invented and brought the Tesla Electric car to market. Look at where we are now.
Upvote (6)Share·
Christine Renee@christine_renee
I can't believe this was accepted by Product Hunt. Boo!
Upvote (4)Share·
Christine Renee@christine_renee
Surely, this must be a joke.
Upvote (4)Share·
Jacob BijaniMaker@jcb
i hate it
Upvote (3)Share·
⭐️
Wojtek WitkowskiMakerPro@pugson
why would people make this
Upvote (1)Share·