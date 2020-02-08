Scale Search by Solfej
Shayan Javadi
Maker
Hello guys! After becoming extremely frustrated with the limited and outdated tools out there for musicians to learn different scales, I set out to fix this gap for myself and other musicians. Solfej’s scale search is a free tool to help you learn every possible scale imaginable (over 6000 different scales). Whether you’re an expert musician or just starting out. You have the option to search for the scale by name or type in it's individual notes. Both methods are fuzzy search so you get results even if you're not 100% about the notes or the name! In each individual scale page you will find the scale's: * Aliases * Audible example * Piano fingerings * Guitar fingerings * Notes * Intervals * Formula * Chords I’m confident that this is a great reference and learning tool to help you become a better musician!🎸🎹❤️ I’d love to hear any and all feedback/ideas you have :)!
