Scale Nucleus

The mission control for your ML data

The mission control for your ML data
Nucleus is an all-new product from Scale (scale.com).
Scale Nucleus helps you to visualize your data, curate slices within your dataset, review and manage annotations, and measure and debug your model performance.
Introducing Scale AI's latest product: Scale NucleusWe founded Scale to create the infrastructure needed to build AI in any industry, by anyone. We started tackling this complex problem at the root - turning raw data into high quality training data for models.
Alexandr Wang
Maker
Hey everyone! I'm Alex, CEO and founder of Scale (scale.com). I am so excited about our launch of Scale Nucleus, the mission control for your ML data. Our mission at Scale is to accelerate the development of AI applications. We started by solving the problem of data annotation—one of the core problems in building great ML, and have been proud to serve customers for 4 years with those products. In working with amazing customers like OpenAI, NVIDIA, Lyft, Pinterest, Doordash, we've learned a lot about what's hard about building production-grade ML. Better ML starts with understanding your data in depth. To improve production ML, you need to understand their qualitative failure modes, fix them by gathering the right data, and curate diverse scenarios. Scale Nucleus helps you: - Visualize your data - Curate interesting slices within your dataset - Review and manage annotations - Measure and debug your model performance Nucleus is a new way—the right way—to develop ML models, helping us move away from the concept of one dataset and towards a paradigm of collections of scenarios. We are so excited to hear everyone's thoughts! Please comment here, or email us at nucleus@scale.com!
Jeff Hilnbrand
This product will be a gamechanger for Scale!
Sarah Niyogi
Maker
The design elegantly surfaces insights into how to improve your ML models!
TK
Together with Scale's existing products, Nucleus makes lives of ML teams even better.
Ruben Mayer
Really exciting product :D
