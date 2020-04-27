Discussion
Alexandr Wang
Maker
Hey everyone—CEO and founder of Scale AI here! Many startups and other businesses rely on the digitization of documents (PDFs, images, word docs, etc.) to be able to properly serve their customers, from transcribing invoices and receipts to complex documents like W-2s or pay stubs. Scale Document combines Scale's leading human-in-the-loop platform with our own ML to make the process of document processing significantly more efficient and cost-effective, while also ensuring incredibly high accuracy. We've worked with innovative companies like DoorDash and SAP on this, and we're very excited to provide infrastructure for every single company. Happy to answer any questions and get feedback from folks. If you have any private questions, please send us an email at hello@scale.com.
Please see an interesting read how this supports SAP AI Business Services portfolio: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/03/06...
Maker
We're investing in ML-augmented document processing at a time when companies like Doordash and SAP, and industries like fintech, insurance, and logistics need it the most. Excited to be building this alongside the talented team at Scale! We welcome your feedback
Looks great. Years ago I worked at an electronic health records company that had a process like this to digitizing lab reports, prescriptions, etc, but it wasn't great. Could be a good use case for you guys.
