SayHenlo

Messaging without distractions

SayHenlo is a messaging platform that I built during the #24hrstartup challenge to combat conversation overload. You can only send users 1 message, and can’t send another until they respond to your last one.

Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
Congrats on the launch, Dalton! Been waiting on this product for a while, glad it's finally here!
Ryker Cohen@rykercohen · Working @ Revolve Digital
Congrats Dalton! I love all your projects. Keep them Up!
