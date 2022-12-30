Products
Home
→
Product
→
Say What!?
Ranked #15 for today
Say What!?
Gossip & friends - anonymous q&a
- share your link & get anonymous confessions - you'll receive hundreds of anonymous messages - but you won't be able to open it until new years night, at 00.02 AM - so share the love until christmas to get more secret messages!
Launched in
Social Networking
by
Say What!?
About this launch
Say What!?
gossip & friends - anonymous q&a
0
reviews
6
followers
Say What!? by
Say What!?
was hunted by
Uğurcan Sevindik
in
Social Networking
. Made by
Uğurcan Sevindik
and
Osman Kanadikirik
. Featured on December 30th, 2022.
Say What!?
is not rated yet. This is Say What!?'s first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
5
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#131
