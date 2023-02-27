Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Savvy Trader
Savvy Trader

Savvy Trader

Create, share and discover great investment portfolios

Free
Create, Share and Discover Great Investment Portfolios. Track all your own stock and crypto investments in one portfolio on Savvy Trader. Then optionally choose to share your portfolio for free or charge a monthly subscription fee to earn recurring income.
Launched in Android, Fintech, Investing
Savvy Trader (Stocks & Crypto)
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Let us know what you think. Do you like the Portfolio discovery feature? What about portfolio creation? Stock quotes? Performance charts? How about the treeview heatmap of today's performance? Let us know what you think!"

Savvy Trader
The makers of Savvy Trader
About this launch
Savvy Trader (Stocks & Crypto)
Savvy Trader (Stocks & Crypto)Create, Share and Discover Great Investment Portfolios
Savvy Trader by
Savvy Trader (Stocks & Crypto)
was hunted by
Hamid Shojaee
in Android, Fintech, Investing. Made by
Hamid Shojaee
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
Savvy Trader (Stocks & Crypto)
is not rated yet. This is Savvy Trader (Stocks & Crypto)'s first launch.
