Savum

Fuel tracking made easy ⛽

Savum is an app that calculates your expected fuel costs based on your consumption.
Amos Cimpean
Amos Cimpean
Maker
Hey guys, we are really excited to launch our first product on ProductHunt! Let us quickly introduce ourselves - Tim and I are two young students from Germany with a passion for digital products. I am a UI / UX Designer working for a digital agency in Ludwigsburg. Tim is an IT architect as full time and a software developer from heart. As young creatives we strive to become better every day and work on our goals. One of those goals was our first own app - Savum. From the first wireframe to the launch on the App Store we worked 3 hard months on the app and now we are proud to present it to you guys. We would love to hear some feedback. We are also open for new projects, so feel free to contact us! Cheers
