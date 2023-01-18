Products
This is the latest launch from Savory
See Savory’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Savory
Savory

Savory

Savory lets you finish your reading list.

Free
Save all the interesting blogs, papers, substacks, twitter threads that you want to read later. Curate your own personal library. Read at your leisure.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity
Savory
About this launch
Savory
4reviews
2
followers
was hunted by
Akshay Kumar
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Akshay Kumar
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Savory
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on May 27th, 2020.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#152