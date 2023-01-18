Products
This is the latest launch from Savory
See Savory’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Savory
Savory
Savory lets you finish your reading list.
Save all the interesting blogs, papers, substacks, twitter threads that you want to read later. Curate your own personal library. Read at your leisure.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
Savory
About this launch
Savory
You love reading. Savory lets you finish your reading list.
4
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Savory by
Savory
was hunted by
Akshay Kumar
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Akshay Kumar
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Savory
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on May 27th, 2020.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#152
