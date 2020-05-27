Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Benjamin Willis
Great work!
Upvote (1)Share
Looks good. Nice job!
Upvote (1)Share
Hey! Cool.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hi PH, I made Savory to make some sense of my 5,000+ bookmarks that I have collected over the last ~10 years. My #1 goal with Savory is to improve re-discoverability of the links. I use Savory as my reference whenever I am trying to recall something that I only vaguely remember but I know it's there. This is a beta product at this stage but I would love to have feedback from the community. :) -Akshay
UpvoteShare