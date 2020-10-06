Savee mobile App

discussion
Andre do Amaral
Hello Hunters! Huge thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us. I am Andre do Amaral, founder and designer of Savee—an online platform for you to find the best visual inspiration and save the images you love. Savee started as a side web project with my partner Ramon Fritsch 3 years ago. It now has more than 40k users across the world and is growing. Today, we are excited to bring Savee to your phone with our new iOS and Android apps. Browse a curated collection of visual inspiration from our community of designers, architects, photographers, and world-class tastemakers. Save images straight from your browser or Instagram. Upload images directly from your phone's photo library. No ads. And we don't track our users. Premium features—like saving more than 1000 images—are available for $5/month. We can't wait to get you inspired and be inspired by you. Download now at www.justsavee.com
Bogdan Ionita
Product Manager at mirro.io
Every Instagram hickup and I'm afraid of losing the saved posts. Will give this a try, looks nice and combines various sources. Didn't know I'd needed, but I kind of do :p
Ramon Fritsch
@bogdan_ionita Thanks! Appreciate the kind words
Gláuber Sampaio
Savee user since day 1, here! :)
Ramon Fritsch
@glauber_sampaio Thanks for your support, as always!
Yehezkel Lipinsky
I honestly adore Savee and I am so glad to see this app. The save from Insta is honestly everything.
Ramon Fritsch
@threesyllables Glad you like it!
Brayden W
Very nice! It reminds me of a mix between Instagram and Dribbble. How is your app better then these high competitors?
Ramon Fritsch
Maker
Founder of SAVEE
@braydentw Instagram for your personal things, Dribbble to show off your work, Savee to inspire you to do both with excellence ;)
