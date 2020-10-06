Savee For Mobile
The best way to find, save and share visual inspiration
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Andre do Amaral
Maker
Founder of SAVEE
Hello Hunters! Huge thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us. I am Andre do Amaral, founder and designer of Savee—an online platform for you to find the best visual inspiration and save the images you love. Savee started as a side web project with my partner Ramon Fritsch 3 years ago. It now has more than 40k users across the world and is growing. Today, we are excited to bring Savee to your phone with our new iOS and Android apps. Browse a curated collection of visual inspiration from our community of designers, architects, photographers, and world-class tastemakers. Save images straight from your browser or Instagram. Upload images directly from your phone's photo library. No ads. And we don't track our users. Premium features—like saving more than 1000 images—are available for $5/month. We can't wait to get you inspired and be inspired by you. Download now at www.justsavee.com
Share
Upvote (4)
Every Instagram hickup and I'm afraid of losing the saved posts. Will give this a try, looks nice and combines various sources. Didn't know I'd needed, but I kind of do :p
Share
Upvote (3)
@bogdan_ionita Thanks! Appreciate the kind words
Looks good... will give it a go
@basim_aman I'm glad. Let us know what you think
Hands down the best source for creative inspiration, don’t hesitate to get this app and make it part of your creative arsenal.
@betraydan Thanks! Nice to know you appreciate our long and painful hard work
Upvoted for no ads and no tracking!
@andrei_ianovskii Yeah we figured beautiful inspiration shouldn't be cluttered with ads