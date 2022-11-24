Products
Home
Product
Savee
Ranked #12 for today
Savee
The VendorOS for scaling businesses
Visit
Savee is a startup-friendly platform that helps businesses buy and manage vendor contracts. It identifies vendor overlaps and potential compliance issues while uncovering cost savings and managing the approval and renewal processes.
Launched in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Operations
by
Savee
About this launch
Savee
The VendorOS for Scaling Businesses
0
reviews
53
followers
Follow for updates
Savee by
Savee
was hunted by
Jason Howie
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Operations
. Made by
Jason Howie
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Savee
is not rated yet. This is Savee's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
5
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#70
Report