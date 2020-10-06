  1. Home
Savee

The best way to find, save and share visual inspiration

#2 Product of the DayToday
Savee is a platform for you to find the best visual inspiration & save images you love. No ads. No Tracking. Browse a collection of images curated by the best. Save pictures straight from the web, Instagram, or your library. Get inspired & inspire others.
Andre do Amaral
Maker
Founder of SAVEE
Hello Hunters! Huge thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us. I am Andre do Amaral, founder and designer of Savee—an online platform for you to find the best visual inspiration and save the images you love. Savee started as a side web project with my partner Ramon Fritsch 3 years ago. It now has more than 40k users across the world and is growing. Today, we are excited to bring Savee to your phone with our new iOS and Android apps. Browse a curated collection of visual inspiration from our community of designers, architects, photographers, and world-class tastemakers. Save images straight from your browser or Instagram. Upload images directly from your phone's photo library. No ads. And we don't track our users. Premium features—like saving more than 1000 images—are available for $5/month. We can't wait to get you inspired and be inspired by you. Download now at www.justsavee.com
Basim aman
Looks good... will give it a go
Ramon Fritsch
Maker
Founder of SAVEE
@basim_aman I'm glad. Let us know what you think
