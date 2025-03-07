Launches
SavedTabs
SavedTabs
A better new tab and start page Chrome Extension
Visit
Upvote 72
A Chrome extension for managing and organizing tabs. Use it as start page for your browser and easily access your favorite websites. Ever wanted to save all the open tabs in your session? You can do that with one click! Fast and easy.
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Developer Tools
About this launch
72
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
SavedTabs by
SavedTabs
was hunted by
Søren
in
. Made by
Søren
. Featured on March 8th, 2025.
SavedTabs
is not rated yet. This is SavedTabs's first launch.