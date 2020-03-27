Log In
Save Your Bookstore

Help your local bookstores not go out of business

During this COVID-19 pandemic, many local and indie bookstores are struggling to stay in business. With 100+ bookstores listed on the app, it lets your city's bookstores and support them by purchasing their gift cards.
Discussion
4 Reviews5.0/5
Paras Chopra
Paras Chopra
Hunter
I love books and I'm hoping saveyourbookstore will help many of the indie bookstores across the world survive this turbulent time.
