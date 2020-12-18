Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Save The World
Save The World
The Card Game For Humanity
Crowdfunding
Games
'Save the World' is a game for 3 or more people where players compete, collaborate and everything in between to save the world.
The goal of the game is for everyone to agree on a solution to a randomly chosen disaster, like an asteroid strike.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
40 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send