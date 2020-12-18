  1. Home
  2.  → Save The World

Save The World

The Card Game For Humanity

Crowdfunding
Games
'Save the World' is a game for 3 or more people where players compete, collaborate and everything in between to save the world.
The goal of the game is for everyone to agree on a solution to a randomly chosen disaster, like an asteroid strike.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment