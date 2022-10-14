Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Save Links to ClickUp
Ranked #3 for today
Save Links to ClickUp
Save & organise all your links in ClickUp
Visit
Upvote 23
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Directly organize and save all your links in ClickUp. Easily search from the database, sort by categories, and save to folders.
✨ Seamless saving - one click to highlight
🧠 Collect knowledge from anywhere
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
Save Links to ClickUp
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
Learn more
About this launch
Save Links to ClickUp
Directly save & organise all your links in ClickUp
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Save Links to ClickUp by
Save Links to ClickUp
was hunted by
Richa Vaid
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Aashray Singhal
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
Save Links to ClickUp
is not rated yet. This is Save Links to ClickUp's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
14
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#143
Report