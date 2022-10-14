Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Save Links to ClickUp
Save Links to ClickUp

Save & organise all your links in ClickUp

Directly organize and save all your links in ClickUp. Easily search from the database, sort by categories, and save to folders.
✨ Seamless saving - one click to highlight
🧠 Collect knowledge from anywhere
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity
Save Links to ClickUp
About this launch
Save Links to ClickUpDirectly save & organise all your links in ClickUp
Save Links to ClickUp by
Save Links to ClickUp
was hunted by
Richa Vaid
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Aashray Singhal
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
Save Links to ClickUp
is not rated yet. This is Save Links to ClickUp's first launch.
