Save code to Bookmarks.dev extension
Easy save code snippets from web pages to Bookmarks.dev
Select code snippet on web page and right click to save it to Bookmarks.dev
You need to have a valid account. If you are not allowed to use browser extensions, use our bookmarklet to achieve the same result - https://www.bookmarks.dev/howto/bookmarklets
Hi PH, I have developed this browser extension to help you easy save code snippets to Bookmarks.dev when browsing. It is as easy as select code snippet from web page, right click and select "Save code to Bookmarks.dev" or click the extension icon and a window pops up to fill in the missing metadata for the snippet (for some websites, like stackoverflow or youtube more data is filled automatically). If your company policy does not allow to use browser extensions, as this is the case for the company I am working now, you can use our bookmarklet, present at https://www.bookmarks.dev/howto/... (drag and drop it to your browser bookmarks bar) to get the same results when browsing. I would really appreciate your feedback. You can raise issues on Github, too at - https://github.com/BookmarksDev/... I am happy to answer questions!
