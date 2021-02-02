  1. Home
Save Code in VS Code

Save, view & sync snippets. With keyboard shortcuts.

Using keyboard shortcuts, quickly save and access your code snippets in your code editor. Snippets are saved to the cloud, so you can access them from your browser and sync across devices.
3 Reviews5.0/5
Mishka
Thank you @kevin for the hunt!! The VS Code extension was a popular user request at thiscodeworks and we've been using it in the community for over a month. It just keeps getting better and while it's still pretty basic, I couldn't wait to share it with other coders that might be interested :) Email me if you have questions/suggestions: mishka@thiscodeworks.com
Shun Kakinoki
This is super useful!!! Congrats!
Stan RymkiewiczCEO at Orapa.co
Pioneers for the win!
Shun Yamada
CEO & Co-founder, Remotehour
Nice work @thiscodeworks
