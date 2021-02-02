Save Code in VS Code

discussion
Mishka
Maker
Thank you @kevin for the hunt!! The VS Code extension was a popular user request at thiscodeworks and we've been using it in the community for over a month. It just keeps getting better and while it's still pretty basic, I couldn't wait to share it with other coders that might be interested :) Email me if you have questions/suggestions: mishka@thiscodeworks.com
This is super useful!!! Congrats!
Pioneers for the win!
Nice work @thiscodeworks