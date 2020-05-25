Discussion
Mishka
Maker
I am super excited to finally be sharing this extension & getting it out of private beta! It all started one month ago. When I was closing a 100 tabs after finally finding that one snippet on Stackoverflow that solved my problem. And thought I need a button to instantly save this snippet & page for the next time I need it. I built a basic Chrome extension that weekend with a simple "Save" button attached to any snippet online. And reached out to 27 people learning to code. They gave really great suggestions and features to make this extension 10x better. Things I never would've thought of! The extension only got better and better and a month later, that list grew to a 100 and 80% of users said that they'd be disappointed if they could no longer use this. (Product-Market fit?) The extension ties in with a web app I previously built to organize code into collections and tags. This way the code will always be saved online and accessible anywhere online. Last week, the extension finally got published on the Chrome Web Store! I'm sure there are still some bugs and issues, but I couldn't wait any longer to share this with the Product Hunt community :D Let me know what you think at mishka@thiscodeworks.com!
Nice work, Mishka! Congrats. It's really helpful for engineers ;)
I am sharing with my engineering team right away! :)
This is amazing, we can save code snippets just within one tab. Very easy and quick. Fantastic @thiscodeworks.
I got a sneak peak of this a couple days ago. Will save developers tons of time and reduce the amount of searching they need to do to find code that works.