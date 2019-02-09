Log InSign up
Saunter

Google Analytics for where you have been

Saunter is a personal, private location app. Its essentially google analytics for where you have been. All data is stored on the phone itself- No external servers have your location data! Get answers to questions that you thought impossible in the past, like "What was the name of that restaurant I went to in Barcelona last year?"

Daniel Blake SaltmanMaker@dbl · Cofounder, EverydayCarry.com
Hi All, This is my first startup in what feels like a decade- My last being Tinychat. Ive been working on this for a while out of my own personal desire. While I love other similar apps, None went the direction I wanted to with this- Private, personal and a focus on analytics. This is our first 'beta' if you will and the aim is to go very hard with the analytics direction over the coming months.
Ina Yosun Chang
Ina Yosun Chang@yosun · Hacker In Resident, AReality3D
@dbl Hmmm... "no external servers"... what are you using for getting the location venue name? No location data stored on external servers... How do you monetize?
