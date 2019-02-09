Saunter
Saunter is a personal, private location app. Its essentially google analytics for where you have been. All data is stored on the phone itself- No external servers have your location data! Get answers to questions that you thought impossible in the past, like "What was the name of that restaurant I went to in Barcelona last year?"
Daniel Blake SaltmanMaker@dbl · Cofounder, EverydayCarry.com
Hi All, This is my first startup in what feels like a decade- My last being Tinychat. Ive been working on this for a while out of my own personal desire. While I love other similar apps, None went the direction I wanted to with this- Private, personal and a focus on analytics. This is our first 'beta' if you will and the aim is to go very hard with the analytics direction over the coming months.
Ina Yosun Chang@yosun · Hacker In Resident, AReality3D
@dbl Hmmm... "no external servers"... what are you using for getting the location venue name? No location data stored on external servers... How do you monetize?
