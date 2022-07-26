Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Satta
Satta
A note taking tool where developers can run Python scripts
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
I made a tool for developers to run small scripts without hosting it on a VM. It can generate web apps based on the Python script.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Satta
Solana Summercamp Online Hackathon
Ad
Start your crypto journey with millions in prizes & seed funding
About this launch
Satta
A note taking tool where developers can run Python scripts
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Satta by
Satta
was hunted by
Ricky Han
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Ricky Han
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Satta
is not rated yet. This is Satta's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#23
Weekly rank
#88
Report