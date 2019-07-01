Satoshis Games is an 8-bit gaming platform that allows users to earn bitcoin by playing games. It is designed natively on Bitcoin Lightning Network⚡️
Satoshis Games runs eSports tournaments with a bitcoin prize for the team/player who wins💰👾
Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Carlos Roldan ⚡
8-bit gaming platform where users can earn bitcoin while playing games.. Very disruptive!!
Upvote (5)Share
Incredible gaming experience. I was 10 min playIng lIghtnIng agar and I alrrady earned more than 10 000 sats🙀
Upvote (2)Share
This gaming platform reminds me to the old gaming experiences like Pokemon
UpvoteShare