Ryan Visek
MakerProduct Designer
What if I disagree with Instagram/Facebook's ethics? What if I don't want companies to profit off my attention? What can I do about it? Where can I connect with people online? Where can I share my thoughts and experiences? Two years ago I deleted Instagram/Facebook and two years ago a good friend and I embarked on a side project to try and solve these problems - and after two years - I'm excited to share the result. 'Satellite.earth' is a radically original virtual space founded on universal sovereign identity, data ownership, and social trust. I hope you enjoy it and would love some feedback! :-)
Great domain name. Quick feedback: It took me a minute to figure out that I had to zoom in with my trackpad to view the posts in the constellation view.