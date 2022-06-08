Products
Sargabot
Sargabot
Get fresh daily information on sargassum-free beaches
Daily update on the status of sargassum in Cancún, México. Made by a robot.
Twitter
,
Robots
,
Bots
Sargabot
About this launch
Sargabot by
Sargabot
Jeremy Zabala
Twitter
,
Robots
,
Bots
Jeremy Zabala
. Featured on June 9th, 2022.
Sargabot
is not rated yet. This is Sargabot's first launch.
